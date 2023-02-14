CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($39.25) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR COP opened at €47.62 ($51.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.50. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €30.56 ($32.86) and a one year high of €73.15 ($78.66). The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

