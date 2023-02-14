Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GWO. TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$35.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$27.99 and a 12 month high of C$40.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 61.83%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

