Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €156.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €156.00 ($167.74) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €133.05 ($143.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €126.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €125.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a 12-month high of €188.50 ($202.69).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

