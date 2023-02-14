HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €22.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €22.53 ($24.23) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.23. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €19.94 ($21.44) and a 1 year high of €74.64 ($80.26).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

