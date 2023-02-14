CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWC. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CWC stock opened at €93.30 ($100.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €69.90 ($75.16) and a fifty-two week high of €131.40 ($141.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.90. The stock has a market cap of $670.94 million and a PE ratio of 14.59.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

