adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €133.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Up 0.5 %

adidas stock opened at €139.98 ($150.52) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €136.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €135.64. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($216.14).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.