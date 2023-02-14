Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Increased by Analyst

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.67. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $41.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $41.94 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.46.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $459.50 on Monday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $466.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.