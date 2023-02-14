Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($136.56) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

EPA:SAF opened at €132.56 ($142.54) on Friday. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($99.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.26.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

