Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €265.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Rheinmetall Trading Up 1.3 %

ETR RHM opened at €234.60 ($252.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €207.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €180.65. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €77.90 ($83.76) and a 52 week high of €227.90 ($245.05).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

