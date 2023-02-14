Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $132.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.00. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

