Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Decreased by Analyst

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for VIZIO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VZIO. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

VIZIO stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 750,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 531.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VIZIO by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

