Brokers Offer Predictions for Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.
VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 847.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 381,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.