Brokers Offer Predictions for Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $815.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 847.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 381,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

