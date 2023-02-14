Orla Mining Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Orla Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 50.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.83. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

