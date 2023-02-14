AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £135 ($163.87) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.60) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($157.81) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £117.25 ($142.33).

AZN stock opened at £114.22 ($138.65) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of £107.60. The stock has a market cap of £176.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,878.10. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,287 ($100.59) and a fifty-two week high of £118.86 ($144.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 162.80 ($1.98) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 269.85%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

