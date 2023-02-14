Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Trading Up 2.3 %

ETR COK opened at €33.36 ($35.87) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.06. Cancom has a one year low of €23.04 ($24.77) and a one year high of €62.88 ($67.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.