William Blair Comments on Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenable in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

TENB opened at $45.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

