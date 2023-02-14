Sun Life Financial Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.15.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$68.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$71.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

