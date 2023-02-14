Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INE. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.45.

Shares of INE opened at C$15.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -162.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.10. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

