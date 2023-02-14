Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday.

FRA:ADS opened at €139.98 ($150.52) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €136.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.64. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

