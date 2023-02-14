Oppenheimer Comments on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,984,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,700,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 4,627,252 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after buying an additional 2,685,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,941,000 after buying an additional 2,201,291 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.