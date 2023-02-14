Wedbush Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.1 %

TPX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of TPX opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

