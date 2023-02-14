XPO, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:XPO)

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for XPO in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for XPO’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

XPO Stock Up 3.5 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

XPO opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 226,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.