Raymond James Comments on Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARR. Cormark upped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities set a C$13.50 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 target price for the company.

Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Down 0.6 %

About Altius Renewable Royalties

TSE:ARR opened at C$9.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$277.05 million and a P/E ratio of -52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 102.67. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.87.

(Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.