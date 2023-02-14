FY2022 EPS Estimates for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Raised by Analyst

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

CURI stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

