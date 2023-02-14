Xponential Fitness, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Xponential Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Xponential Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XPOF. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

XPOF stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $102,713.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,730.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 69.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

