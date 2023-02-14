FY2022 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
CPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after buying an additional 165,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,482.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 805,917 shares of company stock worth $12,659,601. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
