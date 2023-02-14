FY2022 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of CPRX opened at $15.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after buying an additional 165,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,482.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 805,917 shares of company stock worth $12,659,601. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

