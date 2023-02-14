Raymond James Weighs in on AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.25.

Shares of ALA opened at C$25.14 on Monday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.61. The company has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,227,993.63. Also, Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,999,602.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 155.96%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

