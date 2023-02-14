Brokers Issue Forecasts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AQN opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.17, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $666.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

