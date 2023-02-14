Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.53. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPX. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CSFB lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.85.

Capital Power Stock Performance

About Capital Power

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$43.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$37.83 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.95.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

