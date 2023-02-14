Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Lowered by Analyst

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Fortis Trading Up 0.6 %

Fortis Increases Dividend

FTS stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 52,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.