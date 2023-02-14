FY2022 EPS Estimates for adidas AG Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for adidas in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on adidas from €165.00 ($177.42) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on adidas from €101.00 ($108.60) to €115.00 ($123.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on adidas from €215.00 ($231.18) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.10.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $75.25 on Monday. adidas has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

