Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ERF. Barclays set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.86.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$23.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$25.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total transaction of C$3,505,065.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,203,663.31.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

