Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Baytex Energy Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTEGF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baytex Energy (BTEGF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.