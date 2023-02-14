FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.74). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.