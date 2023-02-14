Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

HR opened at $20.79 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $32.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

