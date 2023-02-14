FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issued By HC Wainwright

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03).

MAG Silver Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MAG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $57,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

