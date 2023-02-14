HC Wainwright Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06).

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.31.

MAG opened at C$17.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.86. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at MAG Silver

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$346,859.43. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

