Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $17.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NYSE BLDR opened at $81.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

