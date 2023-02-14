Kinross Gold (K) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE K opened at C$5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.26. The firm has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$7.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.62.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

