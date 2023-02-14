Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $106.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.