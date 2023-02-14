Paramount Global (PARA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 79,651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Paramount Global by 193.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

