Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

