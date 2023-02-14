Watsco (WSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $299.29 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $319.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 70.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 136.6% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

