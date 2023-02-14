Nutrien (NTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.62 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$104.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a one year low of C$89.80 and a one year high of C$147.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$103.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$113.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.55.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

