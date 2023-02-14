Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.1 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$68.40 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$84.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.553 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.46.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,204,394.77. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total transaction of C$155,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,204,394.77. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,867,016.50. Insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 over the last 90 days.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.