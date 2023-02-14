Marathon Oil (MRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.