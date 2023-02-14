Marathon Oil (MRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of MRO opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.
MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
