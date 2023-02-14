Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.
CVE opened at C$26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.19 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
