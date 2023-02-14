Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

CVE opened at C$26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.19 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

