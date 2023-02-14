EQB (EQB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.33 per share for the quarter.
EQB Price Performance
EQB stock opened at C$67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$78.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.08.
EQB Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Read More
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.