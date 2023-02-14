EQB (EQB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.33 per share for the quarter.

EQB Price Performance

EQB stock opened at C$67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$78.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.08.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About EQB

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.63.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

