Chorus Aviation (CHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$3.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.98 million and a PE ratio of 360.00. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.79.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

