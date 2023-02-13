Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $40.01 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

